Organized crime investigators search for wanted Winnipeg man

The Winnipeg Police Service's organized crime unit is on the hunt for a man wanted on a parole warrant.

A Canada-wide parole warrant has been issued for Stephen Michael Konowalchuk, 35, after his statutory release was suspended July 3. Police did not indicate a reason for the suspension.

Konowalchuk is 5'11" tall and roughly 293 pounds, with a heavy build.

Police warn that Konowalchuk should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Konowalchuk's whereabouts is asked to call 911 and anyone with additional information that may be helpful to investigators should call 204-986-6222.

