Skip to Main Content
Organized crime investigators search for wanted Winnipeg man
New

Organized crime investigators search for wanted Winnipeg man

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Stephen Michael Konowalchuk, 35, after his statutory release was suspended July 3.

Police say Stephen Michael Konowalchuk is not to be approached

CBC News ·
A Canada-wide parole has been issued for Stephen Michael Konowalchuk, 35.

The Winnipeg Police Service's organized crime unit is on the hunt for a man wanted on a parole warrant.

A Canada-wide parole warrant has been issued for Stephen Michael Konowalchuk, 35, after his statutory release was suspended July 3. Police did not indicate a reason for the suspension.

Konowalchuk is 5'11" tall and roughly 293 pounds, with a heavy build.

Police warn that Konowalchuk should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Konowalchuk's whereabouts is asked to call 911 and anyone with additional information that may be helpful to investigators should call 204-986-6222.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us