Stella's restaurant to close Winnipeg airport location after drop in airline travel

Stella's is closing its restaurant in the Winnipeg airport due to a downturn in business at the location caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately, due to the severe decline in air traffic and the long-term outlook resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with very heavy hearts that we must announce the difficult decision to close the Stella's airport location," said Rob Del Grosso, vice president at Stella's.

The location's last day will be Oct. 16.

The closure impacts 36 staff, who will have the opportunity to apply for jobs at other Stella's locations.

It is the second Stella's location to close in recent months due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

The airport location was one of the first restaurants to open in the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport when the new terminal was opened in 2011.