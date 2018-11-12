2 Stella's managers on indefinite leave after allegations from workers

Two executives from Stella's Cafe have taken an indefinite leave of absence from a Winnipeg restaurant chain dogged by allegations of workplace harassment, unfair treatment of staff, racism and sexual assault.

Grant Anderson, vice-president of operations, and Brad Burrows, regional manager, are stepping aside to ensure the integrity of the independent investigation process, said a statement released by the company's owners on Monday.

Stella's closed its Sherbrook Street location at 3 p.m. on Monday for a staff meeting, the statement said. The store will also be closed on Tuesday.

The business has assigned an interim director of operations, the owners said.

Staff and managers have been informed that People First HR Consultants will handle investigations into any complaints, the statement said. Employees are also being encouraged to bring any allegations or complaints through the Manitoba Human Rights Commission or Manitoba Employment Standards.

"We are committed to restoring the trust and confidence of our staff, our valued customers and the entire community. This process will take time, and we recognize that operational changes are needed. We will do everything that we must do to create a respectful, safe and healthy work environment."