Stella's employees achieve first union contract at Sherbook location

The unionized employees of Stella's Cafe on Sherbrook Street are meeting Sunday to discuss the terms of their newly inked contract which was finalized late last month.

The collective agreement comes nearly a year after a social media campaign called Not My Stella's was launched about workplace treatment at the Winnipeg chain. Shortly after the Instagram account went up in November, dozens of current and former employees posted instances of sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying and abuse from senior staff.

"They'll have a unified voice with their employer so it means they will have the assistance of the union to bring their issues forward to the employer," said Jeff Traeger, the president of UFCW Local 832, the union that represents employees of Stella's on Sherbrook and in Osborne Village.

Traeger said the union and the employer had been bargaining since March and weren't able to agree on a contract, so they went to the province's Labour Board for mediation.

The board finalized the collective agreement on September 20, Traeger said.

The meeting on Sunday is meant to brief the union members at the Sherbrook location about the new contract. Unlike other collective agreements, the members won't vote on this one because it was finalized by the Labour Board.

"We scheduled the meeting so we can talk about what was outstanding between the parties directly with our members and what the board ruled on them," Traeger said.

According to provincial legislation, that contract is in effect for the next year.

He wouldn't comment on specifics about the contract until he's spoken with the members.

He did say employees at the Osborne location will likely receive a similar contract if the Labour Board is involved again.

In a statement to CBC News, Stella's owner Tore Sohlberg said, "Stella's has, for some time now, been fully engaged with this process and has undertaken negotiation in good faith. Our staff and management at all Stella's locations continue to ensure a safe and respectful workplace for our 500 plus employees."

"We are working together to build a best-in-class work environment. As always, our focus is the care of our employees and our customers."

The UFCW will represent all servers, dishwashers, cooks, hosts and baristas at the two locations.

As well as the issues brought up during the online campaign, Traeger​ said he expects the union to help employees negotiate things like scheduling, benefits and how gratuities are paid out.