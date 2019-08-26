20-year-old Winnipeg NHL prospect undergoing cancer treatment

A Winnipeg-born NHL prospect will miss the Carolina Hurricanes' 2019 training camp after a recent testicular cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatments.

Stelio Mattheos, 20, was diagnosed in June and has since received treatment, according to a news release the team issued Monday.

The diagnosis came just two days after he helped the Charlotte Checkers in North Carolina win the Calder Cup as American Hockey League champions.

The former Brandon Wheat Kings captain underwent surgery to remove one testicle, and has completed multiple courses of chemotherapy over the last two months.

"I'd like to thank everyone who reached out to offer support and well wishes since the diagnosis," Mattheos said in a release. "I've had amazing support from my friends, family, teammates, coaches and all of the hockey organizations I've been a part of, including the Hurricanes, [Charlotte, NC] Checkers and Brandon Wheat Kings."

The Wheat Kings took to Twitter to wish Mattheos the best.

The Brandon Wheat Kings would like to wish our former Captain Stelio Mattheos the very best in his recovery. 💛🖤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stels?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stels</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BWKFamily?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BWKFamily</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/smattheos7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@smattheos7</a> <a href="https://t.co/FqldO0ZU9p">https://t.co/FqldO0ZU9p</a> —@bdnwheatkings

The forward also said he's grateful to the health-care workers who treated him.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to my surgeon, Dr. Sabeer Rehsia, and all of the staff at Grace Hospital, as well as Dr. Piotr Czaykowski at Cancer Care Manitoba and all of the nurses on the chemotherapy ward," he said.

Mattheos is expected to recover fully and return to training for the 2019-2020 season as soon as his treatments are complete and his doctors give him clearance.