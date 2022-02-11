Woman wanted by Steinbach RCMP after shooting in rural municipality of Ste. Anne

Steinbach RCMP are searching for a suspect after responding to a shooting at a residence in the rural municipality of Ste. Anne early Thursday morning.

At about 2 a.m., Mounties arrived and discovered a 31-year-old man who had been shot by a woman who fled the scene in an older, beige pickup truck, according to an RCMP news release.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, Nadezda White, 27, from Steinbach, is wanted by police on charges of assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm, the release said.

RCMP warn White may still be in possession of a firearm. Members of the public should not to approach White and call police if they encounter her.

She is described as five feet two inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes, RCMP say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or by submitting a secure tip online.

