RCMP looking for man who fraudulently obtained $80K bank draft in Steinbach

Steinbach RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who they believe used stolen identification to get a bank draft for more than $80,000 nearly five months ago.

After obtaining the bank draft from a local financial institution on July 25, he then went to Winnipeg and used the funds to buy gold, RCMP said in a release Saturday.

The man is described as having brown hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a yellow reflective T-shirt, and a baseball cap when he got the bank draft.

An RCMP spokesman said the Steinbach detachment has been investigating the case for the past several months and has reached the point where they believe the public may be able to provide the last piece of the puzzle.

Anyone with information information on this suspect is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

More from CBC Manitoba: