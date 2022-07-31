Woman charged with murder in Steinbach, Man., homicide

RCMP in Steinbach have laid a murder charge in connection with the death of a man in a home on the west side of the southern Manitoba city.

A 34-year-old woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after a 69-year-old man's body was found in a residence on Whitby Crescent on Friday afternoon.

The suspect was in the home at the time police arrived around 3 p.m., RCMP said. They did not identify the victim but said he and the suspect knew each other. Police did not reveal a cause of the man's death.

The suspect will appear in court in Winnipeg on Tuesday.