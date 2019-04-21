Steinbach home destroyed by weekend fire

A Steinbach home was destroyed in a fire Saturday night, even as crews managed to put out the blaze 15 minutes after arriving.

Steinbach Fire Chief Kelvin Toews said one resident of the home was taken to hospital.

Fire crews were called at 11:30 p.m. and found the home on Whitby Crescent fully engulfed in flames.

"The flames were coming through the roof and through windows already," Toews said Sunday.

A neighbouring house also sustained some damage to its siding, Toews said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.