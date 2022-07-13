Police have arrested a teacher at a Steinbach, Man., high school who is accused of sexual offences against six female students, ranging in age from 15 to 18.

David Bueti, 41, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference for alleged offences between Feb. 1 and May 31, 2022, RCMP said Wednesday.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at Steinbach Regional Secondary School, where Bueti worked as both a teacher and coach from February until June.

RCMP say they received several reports of sexual assault involving the teacher on June 17.

The alleged victims in this case came forward to a trusted person, RCMP Sgt. Morgan Page said at a news conference on Wednesday morning. The school division then made a report to police through the school social worker.

Other female students came forward and provided information that helped the investigation, RCMP said.

Bueti was arrested on July 4.

In a statement, Hanover School Division said he was placed on leave immediately after it learned of the allegations. A spokesperson told CBC News he is no longer employed by the division.

The division is "treating the allegations seriously and taking the necessary precautions to ensure that the matter is properly investigated," according to its emailed statement.

Worked at 4 Winnipeg schools

Police also released information Wednesday about his employment history at several schools in Winnipeg going back more than a decade.

He worked at Holy Ghost School from 2006 to 2007 and at St. John Brebeuf School from 2007 to 2018.

He then worked at Holy Cross school for a four-month period in 2020, and at River East Collegiate for a period of six months in 2021.

River East Transcona School Division posted a message on Facebook, saying Bueti was employed at River East Collegiate from February to June 2021, and was a substitute teacher in the division early in the 2021-22 school year.

The division said it recognizes that the allegations "will be disturbing and unsettling for many students, their families, as well as staff," but that it is not aware of any incidents during Bueti's employment there.

Bueti coached rugby at Steinbach Regional Secondary School, the RCMP's Sgt. Page said, but she was unaware of his status as a coach at any of the other schools.

Page said police are not aware of any other victims in this case.

"But that's why we are here today — to make the public aware of the arrest and the charges in this case, and then give the information regarding David Bueti's employment history, to make the public aware that this gentleman was working in the school system prior to these serious allegations," she said.

There is no time limit for reporting a sexual assault to police, Page said.

Bueti was released on conditions while the investigation is ongoing. Those conditions include not having any contact with the alleged victims, not being in a position of authority with anyone under the age of 16, and not attending any schools, playgrounds, or anywhere that someone under the age of 16 might be expected to be.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234. Alternatively, they can call their local police detachment, or Klinic's 24/7 sexual assault crisis line at 204-786-8631 or toll free at 1-888-292-7565.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted through Klinic's 24/7 Sexual Assault Crisis Line. In Winnipeg, call 204-786-8631, or call toll-free 1-888-292-7565.

You can also access crisis lines and local support services through this government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.