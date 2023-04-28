Steinbach getting 3 upgraded operating rooms for surgeries as part of $30M hospital expansion

Steinbach's hospital is getting three upgraded operating rooms, as part of a nearly $30-million expansion to Bethesda Regional Health Centre, Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen announced on Friday.

The promised surgical centre brings the price tag of hospital capital upgrades to $64 million, which includes the previously-announced 15 new acute care medicine beds, eight surgical beds and a new renal program.

All upgrades are expected to be complete by 2025.

Goertzen, who made the announcement on behalf of Health Minister Audrey Gordon, said the surgical upgrades — which include renovations to two existing suites and the addition of a third — will set up the region for future growth.

"This is an exciting and another long-awaited day when it comes to health care in our region," Goertzen told the news conference, adding the operating rooms have sometimes closed temporarily because of humidity issues.

The hospital in Steinbach is receiving $64 million in capital improvements. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

The surgical enhancements include outfitting the three operating theatres with a modern boom system for surgical and anesthesia equipment, as well as 12 dedicated treatment spots for pre- and post-operative care and a pre-operative consult room.

It also includes a larger lab, a sterile supply room and a surgical equipment disinfection and sterilization room.

There will also be a new waiting area for patients and family, a cultural space to support multi-denominational services, including smudging, and three sleeping rooms for on-call staff.

"This investment towards further expansion at Bethesda Regional Health Centre will ensure this facility continues to meet the health care needs of residents in Steinbach and surrounding communities," Jane Curtis, Southern Health's CEO, said in a news release.

The Bethesda Foundation is committing $8 million toward the surgical unit and palliative beds pledged in the expansion.