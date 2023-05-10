Steinbach, Man., cracking down on growing popularity of drag racing along Main Street

Manitoba's third-largest city is doing whatever it can to crack down on street racing, which city council calls a danger to pedestrians and other drivers.

Steinbach Mayor Earl Funk says he started noticing a rise in the popularity of street racing about three years ago, during the pandemic.

"I guess the young kids had nothing to do and they just would burn up and down Main Street," said Funk told Radio Noon guest host Laurie Hoogstraten.

The speed limit on Steinbach's Main Street is 50 km/h.

"It creates such a safety hazard … they're driving too fast and they're not obeying the signalized intersections," said Funk.

"They're going through red lights, that makes it very, very dangerous for pedestrians."

City hires traffic duty officer

A year ago, at the recommendation of the city's RCMP advisory group, Steinbach hired a Mountie dedicated to traffic duty.

"[That officer] made great strides over last summer in the street racing, and then of course it goes quiet over the winter," said Funk.

"It started up with a feverish attempt this year again."

RCMP Staff Sgt. Guy Landreville is the city's new traffic duty officer, and he says he has already ticketed drivers for four incidents in April alone.

He warns that a ticket for street racing is $672.

"The drivers' licences were suspended for seven days and their vehicles were towed for seven days as well," Landreville said.

"The risks are so high … so we just want to get the word out there."

Steinbach Mayor Earl Funk says many of those caught street racing seem to be from out-of-town. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Funk says many of the racers caught in Steinbach aren't actually from the city.

"One thing we are finding out too is that many of these racers are actually from other communities … it's like they come to the big city," said Funk.

If Steinbach residents see street racing, they are asked to call police.

"Get involved and report this … write down licence plates and please call us," said Laundreville. "Please have a part in the safety of your city."