Protest puts Steinbach school into hold and secure situation

A southern Manitoba school is in a hold and secure situation due to what one student characterized as a protest against pandemic restrictions happening outside the building.

Steinbach Regional Secondary School posted on its website at 11:30 a.m. that because of a protest outside the building, the school is under a hold and secure, which means exterior doors are locked and students stay in their classes with their teachers.

Exterior doors are being monitored by staff and RCMP are at the school, the post said.

Parents who want to get their children from the school are asked to park in the bus loop at the back of the school "as the front of the school is congested."

The school said the hold and secure measure would remain in place until the end of the day to ensure student safety.

Garrett Hurst, who is in Grade 11 at the school, said by 9 a.m., saw an "absurdly crowded" scene playing out outside the building.

Everyone was sort of scared. It was like, 'Why is this happening, this is ridiculous.' - Garrett Hurst, Grade 11 student

"People not wearing masks, a bunch of people holding signs saying, 'Mandate freedom,' stuff like that," Hurst said. "I saw a whole bunch of trucks and cars and huge crowds of people with Canadian flags and signs advocating for the end of restrictions and mandates."

Hurst said students then heard through the intercom about the protest.

""Everyone was sort of scared. It was like, 'Why is this happening, this is ridiculous,'" Hurst said, adding some maskless students were protesting inside the school and also holding signs.

The protest at the school is happening as semi-trailer trucks, farm equipment and other vehicles block the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Emerson, Man., Thursday.

That demonstration is part of a series of similar protests in cities and at border crossings in recent weeks.

Interim federal Conservative leader Candice Bergen called on the people participating in the various convoys and border blockades to end the demonstrations on Thursday.