15-year-old arrested after altercation possibly involving a pellet gun at Steinbach school

A teenager was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a violent altercation prompted authorities to put the Steinbach Regional Secondary School in lockdown on Wednesday.

RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre said it appears two students got into an altercation, and one of them may have pulled out a pellet gun at the high school.

The Hanover School Division said in a statement Wednesday that the school was placed under lockdown at about 2:50 p.m., after the incident.

All other schools in the city were in a hold-and-secure situation as a precaution, and parents were asked to stay away from the schools.

Hold-and-secure protocols involve locking outer doors and preventing entry and exit from the school building, but classes continue as normal. In a lockdown, internal doors are closed and locked, and people must remain in place within the school.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday outside a home on McKenzie Avenue in Steinbach. The lockdown was lifted around the same time.

The suspect, who is from Steinbach, was arrested and faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and assault.

Police are still looking for the pellet gun and are still investigating.