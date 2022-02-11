Woman arrested after shooting in rural municipality of Ste. Anne

RCMP have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting at a residence in the rural municipality of Ste. Anne.

A 31-year-old man was shot by a woman who fled in an older beige pickup truck early Thursday morning, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP went to the home around 2 a.m. and found the man, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nadezda White, 27, from Steinbach, was wanted in connection with the shooting.

RCMP said Friday that she had been arrested.

White was charged with assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

She remains in custody.

