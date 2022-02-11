Skip to Main Content
Woman arrested after shooting in rural municipality of Ste. Anne

RCMP have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting at a residence in the rural municipality of Ste. Anne.

31-year-old man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP say

On Friday, authorities arrested Nadezda White, 27, in connection with the shooting of a 31-year-old man from the rural municipality of Ste. Anne on Thursday. (Submitted by Steinbach RCMP)

A 31-year-old man was shot by a woman who fled in an older beige pickup truck early Thursday morning, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP went to the home around 2 a.m. and found the man, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nadezda White, 27, from Steinbach, was wanted in connection with the shooting.

RCMP said Friday that she had been arrested.

White was charged with assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm. 

She remains in custody.

