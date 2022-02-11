Woman arrested after shooting in rural municipality of Ste. Anne
RCMP have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting at a residence in the rural municipality of Ste. Anne.
31-year-old man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP say
A 31-year-old man was shot by a woman who fled in an older beige pickup truck early Thursday morning, RCMP said in a news release.
RCMP went to the home around 2 a.m. and found the man, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Nadezda White, 27, from Steinbach, was wanted in connection with the shooting.
RCMP said Friday that she had been arrested.
White was charged with assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
She remains in custody.
