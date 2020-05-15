Steinbach RCMP looking for 2 men reported missing 2 weeks ago

RCMP in Steinbach are searching for two men from the Rural Municipality of Ste. Anne who were reported missing two weeks ago.

Mounties received a report that Dwayne McKay, 24, and Damon Shabaquay, 22, were missing — less than a hour after leaving their residence around 2:35 p.m. on May 1.

Both McKay and Shabaquay are believed to be in Winnipeg.

McKay is described as five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Shabaquay is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or via their secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.