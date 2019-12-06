Off-duty Steinbach Mountie rescues man from burning mobile home

An off-duty RCMP officer is being credited with saving a life after he pulled a man from a burning mobile home Thursday afternoon.

According to a Friday news release from RCMP, Cpl. Mike Martens, a Mountie with the Steinbach detachment, was driving in the rural municipality of Hanover at about 4 p.m. when he saw flames coming form a mobile home.

He immediately called 911, and drove to the home to help.

As Martens approached the mobile home on Clearsprings Road, he noticed smoke billowing out of the window.

RCMP say he found a man sitting on the floor of the mobile home, leaning against the door.

Martens went into the burning home and brought the man out before it became fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived and took a 40-year-old man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was inside the home.

RCMP are investigating with the office of the fire commissioner.