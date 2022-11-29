Steinbach RCMP looking for missing 29-year-old man

The family of a missing 29-year-old man is concerned for his well-being, say police.

Ryan Cody Maynard was last seen at a home on Cedar Crescent, between McKenzie Avenue and Third Street, in Steinbach, Man., last Thursday, according to Mounties.

On Sunday evening, Steinbach RCMP received word Maynard was missing from a home on Autumnwood Drive, between Woodhaven Avenue and Giesbrecht Street.

He last spoke with family on Nov. 20, according to police.

Maynard stands five feet 11 inches and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes.



Anyone with information on Maynard's whereabouts is asked to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

