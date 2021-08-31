RCMP ask for help finding missing 18-year-old from Mitchell, Man.

Police are asking for help finding a Manitoba woman who hasn't been seen by loved ones in over a month.

Gina Lisa Hill, 18, was reported missing two hours after she was last seen at home in Mitchell, Man., on July 29.

She has occasionally been in touch with family and friends via text messaging throughout August but hasn't been physically seen in a month, RCMP said. Investigators believe Hill may be in Winnipeg.

RCMP ask anyone who knows where she is to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Secure tips can also be made online.

