Steinbach RCMP looking for driver of suspicious vehicle in arson investigation

RCMP are asking the public for help as they investigate an arson that damaged a business in Steinbach.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a structure fire on Main Street in the southern Manitoba city.

Officers were told the fire was deliberately set.

No injuries were reported.

RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a small grey-coloured vehicle, which was described as having a cloth rag hanging from the front right side.

Officers would like to speak with the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the fire or the suspicious vehicle is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

