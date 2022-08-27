2 Steinbach RCMP officers treated for injuries sustained during an arrest

Two police officers from Steinbach, Man., were taken to the hospital after being attacked during an arrest earlier this week, according to RCMP news release issued Friday

The statement said Steinbach RCMP received a 911 call around 10:50 p.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle hitting a deer on Provincial Road 302, five kilometers south of La Broquerie, Man.

While a female passenger was talking to police, the male driver took the phone from her and advised that everything was fine. When questioned by the 911 operator, the driver became belligerent and hung up, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, a 62-year-old woman got out of the car and told them that there had been no collision, and that she had been assaulted by the male driver.

During his arrest, a 36-year-old man became combative and struck both officers before he was restrained, the statement said. He was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during his arrest and was released back into police custody.

The two officers were also treated at hospital for their injuries and were released afterward.

A 36-year-old man from Vita, Man., has been charged with assault, aggravated assault, uttering threats and resisting arrest.