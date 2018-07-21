Hundreds march in 3rd annual Steinbach, Man. Pride parade

Hundreds hit the streets of Steinbach, Man. Saturday for the community's third annual Pride parade.

Organizers with Steinbach Pride say roughly 500 people attended this year's march through the predominantly Mennonite community.

"It went really well," said Steinbach Pride chair Chris Plett after the event. "The weather was very much in our favour and it was absolutely beautiful outside.

"Even when we were marching down Main Street it was just absolutely beautiful."

The Steinbach Pride parade started off at KR Barkman Park. (Submitted/Chris Plett)

As well as sunny skies Plett was happy to say marchers didn't face opposition along their route from KR Barkman Park to the city's centre and back.

The first march in 2016 — which saw between 2,500 and 5,000 people in attendance according to police estimates at the time — faced struggles leading up to the event including nearly losing a permit to march on the streets after RCMP cited "safety reasons" due to road construction.

There were also concerns protesters would show up for last year's event after organizers said they'd found homophobic comments made online in the days leading up to the march.

But for the third year in a row the event went off without protest.

Leaders miss the parade

It also marked the third straight year no elected officials showed up either, says Plett.

That didn't sit well with Michelle McHale, who helped organize the first two parades.

She said she felt a lot of love at this year's event, but was dismayed at the absence of elected officials.

"Leaders have to lead," she said after the event. "And when you have the absence of elected leaders at an event like that, it often emboldens people to behave in ways that are harmful and hurtful."

Despite the no-show from local leaders including Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen and MLA Kelvin Goertzen, Plett says he is sensing change in the community.

Organizers say marchers ran into no protesters during the march Saturday. (Submitted/Chris Plett)

He points to this year's theme — common ground — as a catalyst for that change, and notes leading up to this year's event, organizers were able to speak with people and organizations they hadn't been able to previously.

"There's a fear or uncomfortableness that can come along with not understanding somebody," he said.

"We are talking about rebuilding relationships, rebuilding bridges and trying to find a common ground and similarities between yourself and other people.

"Is it is as fast as some people would wish? No. But they are baby steps."