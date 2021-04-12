Manitobans arrive at Steinbach COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic to find it closed

A Manitoba woman says she had a confirmed appointment at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Steinbach on Monday, even as the province rescheduled the clinic over Moderna vaccine delivery delays.

Shirley Noel lives in St. Anne, Man. and had an appointment booked at the Winnipeg supersite for next weekend, but cancelled it when she was told she could get her first dose at a pop-up clinic closer by.

Not only was her appointment confirmed, she got three reminders not to miss it.

"I got one on Saturday and then I got another one, a reminder on Sunday. I got another reminder this morning at 8:00 that my appointment was at 11:00, and not to forget," Noel said.

When Noel arrived at Steinbach's Pat Porter Active Living Centre, there were at least a dozen people there and they were all told the vaccine clinic was postponed.

Shirley Noel says she received three reminders of her vaccine appointment on Monday, a day the pop-up clinic was supposed to be closed because of issues with Moderna shipments. (Submitted by Shirley Noel)

"Everybody was leaving and was obviously not happy. The weather was very poor this morning and people came from as far as Falcon Lake," Noel said.

"There were people still arriving when we left that were coming for their next appointment, and we just told them that they weren't going to get one. They were not happy."

On April 5, the province announced two shipments of Moderna vaccine equal to more than 56,000 doses were delayed, forcing the province to reschedule 24 clinics in 18 communities — including Steinbach — scheduled from April 12 to 15.

After her appointment, Noel called to complain and try to reschedule and had a similar problem.

"I called the phone-in reservation system for the vaccine and told them that I was supposed to have an appointment in Steinbach and that there was no clinic there, and I was not impressed and that I wanted to rebook as soon as possible, she said.

"He told me, 'Well, if you want Steinbach, there's an appointment open for April 12 and April 15.' And I said, 'You realize today is April 12 and there is no clinic in Steinbach.'"

CBC News called the Pat Porter Active Living Centre, and management declined to comment. The Southern Health region and the province have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Noel is disappointed with what she says is poor communication.

"They need to take responsibility instead of giving us these off-the-cuff answers and expect us to accept these answers. They need to take that responsibility and say this morning, 'You know what? We'll contact you as soon as Steinbach is reopened, you'll be the first priority ones to get these appointments,'" she said.

"Nothing like that was done. It was just, oh, well, we don't have a clinic. Go home and rebook another appointment. And that's wrong."