17-year-old Steinbach girl missing for 5 days could be in Winnipeg or Brandon, RCMP say

Police are asking the public to help find a 17-year-old girl from Steinbach who's been missing since Friday and could be in Brandon or Winnipeg.

Local RCMP received a report that Morningstar (MJ) Bear was missing on Friday at about 10:45 p.m., police said in a Wednesday news release.

She was last seen in Steinbach earlier that afternoon at about 2 p.m., but police say she could be in Winnipeg or Brandon.

Bear is five foot four, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has piercings in her ears, nose and lip.

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a fur hood, blue headphones and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Bear's whereabouts is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

