Steinbach RCMP searching for missing teen last seen in Winnipeg

Rose Angnaluktitark was last seen after on Oct. 13 at Kildonan Place. RCMP received a report the 16-year old was missing that same evening.

Rose Angnaluktitark was last seen in the afternoon of Oct. 13 at Kildonan Place. (RCMP)

Steinbach RCMP are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Rose Angnaluktitark was last seen after 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 13, at Kildonan Place shopping centre. RCMP received a report the 16-year old was missing that evening. 

Angnaluktitark is described as 5'5" and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and long auburn hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie.

Police ask anyone with information to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

