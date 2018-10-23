Steinbach RCMP searching for missing teen last seen in Winnipeg

Steinbach RCMP are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Rose Angnaluktitark was last seen after 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 13, at Kildonan Place shopping centre. RCMP received a report the 16-year old was missing that evening.

Angnaluktitark is described as 5'5" and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and long auburn hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie.

Police ask anyone with information to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).