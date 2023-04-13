Body found in Steinbach believed to be linked to missing person investigation
Autopsy underway as Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate cause of death, spokesperson says
A body found in Steinbach Wednesday evening could be linked to a missing persons investigation, Manitoba RCMP say.
Around 6 p.m., RCMP got a report about a body found near a property off of Hespeler Street in the southeastern Manitoba city, a Thursday news release from police said.
"We don't have a positive confirmation on the identity of the deceased via the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as of yet," RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in a statement.
"Once we do, we will provide that update."
RCMP believe the body is linked to a missing person investigation, the Thursday news release said.
Manaigre would not say whether next of kin have been notified.
An autopsy is being conducted as the investigation continues, RCMP said.