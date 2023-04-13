Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Body found in Steinbach believed to be linked to missing person investigation

A body found in Steinbach could be linked to a missing persons investigation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Autopsy underway as Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate cause of death, spokesperson says

CBC News ·
A close up picture of an RCMP shoulder badge.
RCMP said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet confirmed the identity of the person. (CBC)

A body found in Steinbach Wednesday evening could be linked to a missing persons investigation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Around 6 p.m., RCMP got a report about a body found near a property off of Hespeler Street in the southeastern Manitoba city, a Thursday news release from police said.

"We don't have a positive confirmation on the identity of the deceased via the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as of yet," RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in a statement. 

"Once we do, we will provide that update."

RCMP believe the body is linked to a missing person investigation, the Thursday news release said.

Manaigre would not say whether next of kin have been notified.

An autopsy is being conducted as the investigation continues, RCMP said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now