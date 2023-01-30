Steinbach, Kleefeld schools were set to reopen after threats but closed Monday due to extreme cold

All schools in the Hanover School Division are closed Monday due to extreme cold weather — after seven were closed Friday because of threats.

Most of Manitoba, including the entire southern half, is under an extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada on Monday morning.

Temperatures around –30 C to –35 C, combined with winds up to 20 km/h, are expected to create extreme wind chill values of –40 to –45 on Monday.

Hanover School Division posted a notice on its website Monday morning saying schools are closed to students but teachers are to report to work to lead cold-weather remote learning.

Seven schools in the southeastern Manitoba school division — six in Steinbach, about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, and Kleefeld School, just west of Steinbach — were closed Friday out of precaution following a series of phone threats that forced multiple closures over the week. The closures on Friday affected an estimated 4,700 students.

The RCMP launched an investigation into the threats and have said they are in contact with police in the U.S. and an international policing organization after determining the threatening calls came from a U.S. number.

On Sunday, the Hanover School Division sent a notice to parents saying classes at all of the schools would be back on for Monday, although the weather changed that plan.

The notice said RCMP searched the schools that were threatened in the caller's voice mail, and nothing suspicious was located.

"The RCMP continue to take the previous threats seriously and have assigned significant resources to investigate. To date, the RCMP investigation has not revealed any credibility to the threats," the notice said.

The notice said the school division is also working with the Centre for Trauma Informed Practices, which said it appears the voice mails are likely an attempt at a prank or to instill fear.

"As a result of this and the RCMP investigation, HSD has made the decision to reopen schools on Monday," the notice said.

When students do return to school, they may notice some RCMP presence at the schools as the Mounties continue to provide support, the division said in its Sunday message to parents.

The threats might cause anxiety for some children and counselling support could be necessary, the Sunday message said.

As a result, social workers and school counsellors will continue to be available at the affected schools.

"We encourage parents/caregivers to reassure their children that they are safe at school," the message says.