Woman arrested after man found dead in home in Steinbach, Man.

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested after RCMP found a man dead in a home in Steinbach, Man., on Friday afternoon.

Steinbach RCMP say they received a report around 3 p.m. Friday of a deceased man inside a residence on Whitby Crescent, according to a news release issued late that evening.

Officers found a 69-year-old man dead inside the home, and his death was determined to be a homicide.

Police say the man and the woman, who was in the home when officers arrived, were known to each other. She was arrested and she remains in custody, they said.

The RCMP's Major Crime Services has taken over the ongoing investigation, and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section is assisting.

