Teen seen with knife before Steinbach schools put under hold-and-secure protocol Thursday: RCMP

A 14-year-old Steinbach high school student is facing a dangerous weapons charge after he was seen walking around the southern Manitoba city on Thursday with a large kitchen knife, RCMP said Friday.

The student, who attends Steinbach Regional Secondary School and sometimes visits Stonybrook Middle School, never made a direct threat, RCMP say, but because authorities didn't know where he was, the Mounties and the Hanover School Division jointly decided to place both schools under a hold-and-secure about a half-hour after the initial report.

That means outside doors are locked and watched, with only students and staff allowed to enter. Once people are in, they aren't allowed to leave, the division said.

Officers patrolled Steinbach for the teenager while other officers went to the schools to ensure any students already on a school bus or accompanied by a parent or guardian could safely leave.

Students who had to walk home stayed in the schools.

Less than an hour after the hold-and-secures were declared, the teenager turned himself in to RCMP, who seized the knife, took him into custody and charged him with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

No injuries reported, RCMP say, and their investigation is continuing.