2 people safely escape flaming helicopter after crash at southern Manitoba airport

Two people safely escaped from a flaming helicopter that crashed while trying to land at an airport in Steinbach, Man., Saturday morning, RCMP in the province said.

The small recreational helicopter was carrying two people when it rolled onto its side near the Steinbach North Airport shortly before 8:30 a.m., RCMP in the southern Manitoba city said in an email.

Fire crews found the helicopter ablaze about 300 metres away from the airport runway.

Two adults — a male and a female — had already extricated themselves from the wreckage by the time emergency responders arrived, a Steinbach Fire Department deputy chief said. No one on the ground was injured.

"I'm assuming [the helicopter was] local here, but I don't have the details of where this thing was stationed, where it was going, what they were doing," Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse said in an interview with CBC News.

The crashed aircraft was a small two-passenger vehicle, he said.

"It's almost like one of these kits that you put together."

The cause of the crash is unknown. RCMP and Transport Canada are investigating.

