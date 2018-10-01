Steinbach mother honours lost son through donation drive

Tyler Klassen was just 16 when he died in a car crash days after getting his licence.

Despite his short life, the teenager from Steinbach, Man., has left a powerful legacy.

As an organ and tissue donor, Klassen saved or changed the lives of 45 people after his death in October 2016.

Now his mom is is continuing what she calls her son's giving nature with a drive to collect food and necessities for the Steinbach food bank and Steinbach Community Outreach.

"I'm trying to find ways to honour my son as well as help out the local community," said Lisa Boyd, who will be collecting donations until Oct. 22, a week before the two-year anniversary of her son's death.

She's hoping to collect 730 items — one for everyday that's passed since Klassen was killed.

Tyler Klassen, 16, recieved his driver's licence two days before he died. (Family photo)

The effort is helping her grieve and find purpose, she told CBC Manitoba Information Radio host Marcy Markusa..

Both the Steinbach food bank and Steinbach Community Outreach were there to help her and her family after Klassen was killed, Boyd said.

"Over the last two years, I've been helped by quite a few local residents of Steinbach by messages, words of encouragement … so I'd like to give back."

Boyd said her son liked hanging out with friends, riding BMX bikes and hanging out at the local skate park.

He was kind, said Boyd, who remembers her son giving a friend who didn't have lunch his last $5 so he could eat — even though it meant Klassen was left without lunch, too.

Memories like that that have helped inspire Boyd.

"I'm hoping that he's happy and proud of the way that we're honouring him."

It's not the first time Boyd and her family have helped their community in memory of Klassen.

Boyd says her son liked riding BMX bikes and hanging out at the local skate park. (CBC)

Last Christmas, the family collected donations for gift bags on behalf of nurses at the pediatric intensive care unit at Health Sciences Centre.

"If I can do it in honour of my son and help the grieving process, I think that's awesome," she said.

Donations for the latest drive can be dropped off in Winnipeg at 75 Cole Ave. between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. There is also a collection bin outside 975 Kimberly Ave.

In Steinbach, donations can be dropped off at 126 Reimer Ave. or 26 Whitby Cres.

More from CBC Manitoba: