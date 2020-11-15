Steinbach fire crews battle large fire at building supply store

Firefighters battled a large fire at a building supply store in Steinbach, Man., on Saturday evening.

Steinbach firefighters were called to fire alarms sounding at a commercial building on Provincial Trunk Highway #12 North at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the fire department.

Kelvin Goertzen, Manitoba's education minister and a Steinbach resident, tweeted that the "very large fire" was at McMunn & Yates Building Supplies, adding there was a "huge firefighter presence."

Firefighters could be seen using an aerial ladder to fight the fire from above.

CBC News has reached out to the Steinbach Fire Department and the RCMP for more information.

