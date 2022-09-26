Winnipeg man, 45, dead after collision involving 6 motorcycles, pickup truck near Steinbach: RCMP

A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after he and five other motorcyclists drove into mud on a highway northeast of Steinbach, RCMP say.

A group of six motorcycles was travelling west on Highway 311, about five kilometres northeast of Steinbach, when they drove into mud debris on the road early in the afternoon on Sept. 24, RCMP said.

The driver of the lead motorcycle lost control and was thrown from his bike and hit by an eastbound pickup truck.

The 45-year-old man from Winnipeg was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other riders also lost control of their motorcycles but were able to put down their bikes, the release said.

No other injuries were reported, RCMP said.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate the incident with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

