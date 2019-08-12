Hundreds of cows believed dead in massive barn fire near Steinbach
Crews from Steinbach, La Broquerie, Blumenort, New Bothwell and Ste. Anne fire departments respond
A massive fire at one of Manitoba's largest dairy farms has destroyed a barn that held about 1,000 cows.
About 60 firefighters from five communities — the Steinbach, La Broquerie, Blumenort, New Bothwell and Ste. Anne fire departments — are all fighting the blaze at 36169 Clearsprings Rd., which was reported at 4:40 a.m. Monday.
The farm building at Pennwood Dairy, northeast of Steinbach, was destroyed in the blaze and most of the animals are assumed to have died, said Jean-Claude Normandeau of La Broquerie Fire Department.
"The dairy barn represents approximately 2.5 per cent of the Manitoba milk production, so quite the severe impact," Normandeau said.
The farm is one of the biggest milk producers in the province, Dairy Farmers of Manitoba said. An average dairy farm has 130 cows, the dairy farmers' organization says.
The farm is about five kilometres east of Highway 12, about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.
Initial reports indicated several buildings were engulfed in flames that may have spread to others, an RCMP spokesperson said in an email statement.
"It's believed that many dairy cows were lost in the fire," Sgt. Paul Manaigre said. No people were injured.
A server at the nearby Quarry Oaks Golf Course said roads in the area were blocked off as she drove to work around 6 a.m.
"On my way here, I saw fire trucks and I just saw a huge cloud of smoke," Jaylene Stoesz said.
The golf course is a few kilometres away from the fire, Stoesz said.
Police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More from CBC Manitoba:
With files from Gavin Boutroy, Erin Brohman and Samantha Samson