Hundreds of cows believed dead in massive barn fire near Steinbach

A massive fire at one of Manitoba's largest dairy farms has destroyed a barn that held about 1,000 cows.

About 60 firefighters from five communities — the Steinbach, La Broquerie, Blumenort, New Bothwell and Ste. Anne fire departments — are all fighting the blaze at 36169 Clearsprings Rd., which was reported at 4:40 a.m. Monday.

The farm building at Pennwood Dairy, northeast of Steinbach, was destroyed in the blaze and most of the animals are assumed to have died, said Jean-Claude Normandeau of La Broquerie​ Fire Department​​​​​​.

"The dairy barn represents approximately 2.5 per cent of the Manitoba milk production, so quite the severe impact," Normandeau said.

Firefighters battle a barn fire northeast of Steinbach on Monday morning. (Steinbach Online)

The farm is one of the biggest milk producers in the province, Dairy Farmers of Manitoba said. An average dairy farm has 130 cows, the dairy farmers' organization says.

The farm is about five kilometres east of Highway 12, about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Initial reports indicated several buildings were engulfed in flames that may have spread to others, an RCMP spokesperson said in an email statement.

"It's believed that many dairy cows were lost in the fire," Sgt. Paul Manaigre said. No people were injured.

Hundreds of cows likely died in the blaze, said Jean-Claude Normandeau of the La Broquerie​ fire department​​​​​​. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

A server at the nearby Quarry Oaks Golf Course said roads in the area were blocked off as she drove to work around 6 a.m.

"On my way here, I saw fire trucks and I just saw a huge cloud of smoke," Jaylene Stoesz said.

Roads are blocked in the area as emergency crews fight the dairy barn fire. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

The golf course is a few kilometres away from the fire, Stoesz said.

Police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

