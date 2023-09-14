Steinbach church rallies behind family of girl, 6, struck by school bus

A Steinbach pastor is hoping the family of a six-year-old girl won't have to worry about covering medical costs for their child, who was hit by a school bus earlier this week.

"She will have a lot of rehabilitation that is needed and many trips to the hospital," said Shannon Johnson Friesen, pastor of Stonehouse Covenant Church in the southeastern Manitoba city.

The church, which the girl's family is part of, set up a fundraiser on the website GoFundMe after she was struck by the bus on Monday.

Nearly $13,000 had been donated as of Thursday evening. Johnson Friesen said the fundraising goal has been bumped to $20,000 after the fundraiser surpassed its initial $10,000 goal on Wednesday.

"We're so grateful for that," Johnson Friesen told CBC on Thursday.

"We are hoping that this will be able to alleviate just the pressures of [the parents] needing to work … and also for the long-term care for their child," she said, adding that the girl has four school-aged siblings.

The collision happened outside Steinbach Regional Secondary School at about 8:45 a.m. on Monday. It involved a school bus from the Hanover School Division.

Several students, as well as the girl's siblings, saw the crash happen. The girl, who was on her way to school that morning, lives in the area, but she is not a student at Steinbach Regional Secondary.

Johnson Friesen said the girl was airlifted to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries, where she underwent surgery for several hours.

While her vitals are stable, there are "significant complications" within her pelvic region and lower extremities, said the pastor, and she'll need more surgery and rehabilitation in the long term.