Alleged Steinbach child luring incident did not happen, RCMP say

A police investigation into an alleged child luring incident in Steinbach last week has concluded the incident did not happen as originally described.

On Wednesday, police released a statement providing a different account of the incident than what was initially reported.

Police now say a vehicle was seen driving past three children playing in Kimberly Bay Park on Sept. 20, and the driver did greet the children, but only in passing.

"It is believed the vehicle stopped and backed up, causing the children to become frightened and run to safety," RCMP said in the statement.

Last week, RCMP said the three kids said they were playing at Kimberly Bay Park on the weekend when a man in his 60s tried to get them into his car, followed them as they ran through the neighbourhood, and at one point exited the vehicle to approach them.

RCMP praised the kids for being aware of their surroundings, getting to a safe location and alerting police to a potential incident.