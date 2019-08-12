Firefighters fight massive barn fire near Steinbach
Firefighters from several rural communities responded to a massive barn fire northeast of Steinbach on Monday morning.
Crews from Steinbach, La Broquerie, Blumenort, New Bothwell and Ste. Anne fire departments respond
Firefighters were called to a massive barn fire northeast of Steinbach on Monday morning.
They were called to the barn at 36169 Clearsprings Rd. just before 5 a.m.
Firefighters from the Steinbach, La Broquerie, Blumenort, New Bothwell and Ste. Anne fire departments responded to the fire.
A server at the nearby Quarry Oaks Golf Course said roads in the area were blocked off as she drove to work around 6 a.m.
"On my way here, I saw fire trucks and I just saw a huge cloud of smoke," Jaylene Stoesz said.
The golf course is a few kilometres away from the fire, Stoesz said.
With files from Samantha Samson