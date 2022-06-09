Manitoba premier banned from future Pride events after absence from parade

Premier Heather Stefanson will not be invited to participate in future Winnipeg Pride events after she didn't walk in the parade Sunday, which the organizer's president says insulted an entire community.

After former premier Brian Pallister spoke at a Pride rally without participating in the parade 2019, Pride organizers implemented a policy that any leaders invited to speak must also walk in the parade.

After multiple meetings with her staff, it was determined that the new premier could speak before the parade, which she did.

Organizers say they were told she would walk at least two-thirds of the route after her speech, but she did not.

Pride president Barry Karlenzig says he feels like they were lied to for a photo opportunity.

"Why is that team telling me one thing, and then the premier has the audacity to pull exactly what the previous premier did?" Karlenzig said.

"Even after multiple meetings with that office saying this cannot happen or they will not be allowed to walk. So now they've done what we told them not to do. She's not invited next year. Period."

In a statement, Stefanson said she was unable to join the parade due to scheduling conflicts, and there was a miscommunication between her staff and the organizers.

"I want to sincerely apologize to Pride Winnipeg and the 2SLGBTQ+ community for not being able to join in the march portion of Sunday's events," she said.

"I hope this mistake is an opportunity to forge a new path forward based on respect and shared goals to build a more inclusive and prosperous Manitoba."

Karlenzig spoke Wednesday evening to Stefanson's chief of staff, who said the oversight was his fault, but Karlenzig said he holds the premier responsible.

A spokesperson for Stefanson said the premier had three events planned for the day of the parade.

In her statement, the premier says she looks forward to meeting with the Pride Winnipeg executive "to build a better relationship."