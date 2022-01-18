Premier, health officials make long-term care budget announcement

Premier Heather Stefanson and health officials will make a pre-budget announcement about long-term care and seniors on Wednesday at the River Park Gardens personal care home.

Stefanson will be joined by Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority regional lead for continuing care and community health services Gina Trinidad, and the CEO of HavenGroup, a faith-based non-profit seniors care provider.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference at 1:30 p.m.

The full 2022 provincial budget will be tabled at the legislative building on Tuesday.