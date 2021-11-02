Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson to intervene in Shelly Glover's legal effort to throw out PC race result

Premier Heather Stefanson plans to intervene in Shelly Glover's effort to have the courts throw out the results of the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party's leadership race and order a new election.

Stefanson will file materials in order to intervene in the case, her lawyer Jonathan Kroft said Monday.

Glover's lawyer, Dave Hill, said he's consented to the intervention.

Stefanson won the leadership on Oct. 30 by 363 votes over Glover, who refused to concede defeat and launched a legal challenge against the result.

In an application to the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench, Glover claims the total vote count fluctuated on election day and that the party failed to secure ballots.

She wants the court to declare the race result invalid and order a new leadership race.

During an initial court proceeding on Nov. 4, Kroft said he doesn't believe the court has jurisdiction to review the decision of the Crown to swear in Stefanson on Nov. 2.

"By virtue of the Canadian and Manitoba constitutions, Ms. Stefanson will remain premier until she dies, becomes unable to serve, resigns or loses the confidence of the House," he said at the time.

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19 to determine whether the court has jurisdiction, and if so, which parties will be involved in the case.

Should Justice James Edmond determine the court has jurisdiction, another hearing will be scheduled to allow the lawyers to argue the merits of the case.

Glover's lawyer Hill filed a brief last week in favour of the case proceeding.

Kaitlyn Lewis, the legal counsel for the Progressive Conservative Party, plans to file a brief of her own on Monday.

Stefanson's office declined to comment because the case is before the courts.