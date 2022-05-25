Former Pallister chief of staff signs on to steer Premier Stefanson's ship
Philip Houde to return to Manitoba premier's office in June
Premier Heather Stefanson has hired a familiar face to serve as her new chief of staff.
Philip Houde, who served as former Manitoba premier Brian Pallister's first chief of staff, will return to the premier's office in June, pending the approval of paperwork, Stefanson's office said Wednesday.
Houde will replace Jordan Sisson, who will remain within Stefanson's office as a senior advisor, the premier's office said.
Houde initially joined the premier's office in 2016, when Pallister became premier. He later moved over to economic development before leaving government to work for the Forest Industry Association of Manitoba, according to his online biography.
"Mr. Houde has extensive management experience in the private sector as a small business owner and consultant as well as in government service," Stefanson's office said in a statement.
"There are no other changes to the Executive Council of government at this time."
Stefanson's inner circle continues to include policy director Brad Salyn, stakeholder relations manager Bonnie Staples-Lyon and communications director Sean Kavanagh.
With files from Ian Froese and Bartley Kives
