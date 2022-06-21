Women rescued after wind blows paddle boards far from shore near Steep Rock

A pair of women can thank rescuers for their lives after a 1.5-hour search finally found the two adrift on inflatable paddle boards in cold, windy conditions on Lake Manitoba on Saturday.

The two, who were not wearing life-jackets, were plucked from the water several kilometres from the shoreline near Steep Rock, Man., one of the rescuers estimated.

They had planned to paddle to what is known locally as Goat Island, off the shore of the Interlake community about 230 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The strong winds and big waves carred them far from shore.

One of them had a cellphone and called 911 around 3:15 p.m.

Peter Hofbauer, who lives in the area, was on the shore nearby when the call came in. He and Mike Price, chief of the Moosehorn Fire Department, went out in his boat to try to find them.

"On Saturday, we had very strong offshore winds," Hofbauer said.

"They were southeast winds, which can be very deceiving, because when you're on the shore, you don't you don't see waves. You don't see anything dangerous."

Hofbauer and Price zigzagged across the water, searching for the women amid high waves.

"The further you got out, the waves got bigger and bigger. And they were for sure seven-foot waves at times," Price said.

After about an hour and a half of searching, they found one of the women on her paddle board. As they were getting her into their boat, they spotted the other one about 150 metres away.

"When we found them, one was lying on the board and the other one was sitting there, just waiting," Hofbauer said.

"The good thing is that they stayed with the boards. Otherwise, there's a very high likelihood that they may not have survived that."

He estimates they were several kilometres away from shore.

Both women were cold and frightened, and one appeared to be in shock, Price said.

After they were back on shore, paramedics took the women to hospital.

RCMP advise people to use caution when out on the water. The water is still cold, and everyone should wear a life-jacket and be aware of wind conditions.