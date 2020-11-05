Ste. Anne, Man., doctor charged with sexually assaulting 6 patients: police

A doctor working in Ste. Anne, Man., has been charged with six counts of sexual assault, following an police investigation into allegations he assaulted six patients over the course of 13 years.

Dr. Arcel Bissonnette, 61, works at Sainte-Anne Hospital and the Sainte-Anne Medical Centre. Bissonnette was alleged to have sexually assaulted six patients from 2004 to 2017.

The Ste. Anne Police Service conducted an investigation into the allegations, and on Tuesday, police announced they are charging Bissonnette with six counts of sexual assault.

Ste. Anne Police want to ensure there are no other victims, so they're are asking anyone with further information to come forward.

The College of Physicians & Surgeons of Manitoba website does not show any censure or license suspension for Bissonnette listed as of 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Ste. Anne is located nearly 45 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

More from CBC News: