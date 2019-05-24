Church leader offers amnesty to anyone who returns severed head of saint statue blessed by Pope

The beheaded statue of St. Volodymyr at Sts. Vladimir and Olga Church may remain headless unless the severed head is found, the monsignor of the church said.

"I think that it needs to leave a message that this is what has happened," said Right Rev. Monsignor Michael Buyachok, adding the church will leave a note on the statue promising not to pursue legal action against anyone who comes forward.

"That's not our intent. We just want to get the head back if it's possible," he said.

The statue of St. Volodymyr — significant for Ukrainian Catholics for accepting Christianity in Ukraine in 988 when he was a prince — was created by Winnipeg sculptor Leo Mol and blessed by Pope John Paul II when he visited Winnipeg in 1984.

Neighbours have said they woke up Tuesday morning to the sound of grinding noises outside, and Buyachok said residents of a seniors home across the street said they saw some youths playing around the statue the night before.

The next morning, the head and St. Volodymyr's staff had been removed, in what Buyachok said looked like a professional job.

"Those were not amateurish people. They were young but they knew what they were doing," he said.

No one knows where the original moulds used to create the statue are, or if they still exist.

"He did a large number of windows in our cathedral, the main windows, and we have copies of those, but other than that, we have nothing else from him, which is sad," said Buyachok.

The church is holding a meeting Friday to decide what to do next.

If nobody comes forward with the missing pieces of the statue, the church will attempt to contact the company in Germany that worked with Mol to make it to see if it still has the original moulds.