At this school in Grunthal, Man., going to class also means taking a spin

Mrs. Peters, a Grade 4 teacher at South Oaks School in Grunthal, Man., says her daily goal is making students excited to learn and one of her biggest allies in that mission is a black and yellow stationary bike.

"It gets them back up and running and then they're always ready to learn," said Alvera Peters Thursday.

In the back of her classroom is a small, virtually silent child-sized bike. It's simple to use with just one dial to control the difficulty.

For the 14-year veteran teacher, the bike has become one of a host of strategies she uses to help kids concentrate. She converted her desk into a timeout area where kids can go to collect themselves if they get upset and she plays soft, ambient music on low to encourage her pupils to mellow down and focus.

She rarely needs to remind the kids about the bike, though.

South Oaks Elementary School in Grunthal, Man., uses stationary bikes in its Grade 1 to Grade 4 classrooms to help kids burn of excess energy and concentrate on their material. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

It's a popular escape for restless eight- and nine-year-olds. By the end of the year, kids will be reading and completing assignments while they pedal, she said.

"I like them to manage it themselves," Peters said. "After five minutes, the next student will be told it's their turn."

The students use a small white board in the back of the class to sign up so there's no fighting about who's next.

"It feels nice. It's good to get your energy out," nine-year-old Nevaeh told CBC during her ride."When you're feeling sad or lonely, this can help you a lot."

Since the school purchased its first bikes four years ago, the principal of South Oaks, Dale Martens, says they have become an essential part of classrooms at the school.

The elementary school currently has nine bikes, in classrooms from Grades 1 to 4, and one bigger bike for adults. Martens says these days when students are sent to the principal's office, he'll often end up biking beside them.

"We'll just bike together for a while and as we bike we talk about what happened on the playground or what's going on at home," he said.

The bikes cost about $700 each and are made by the company Sparks Fly, which specializes in exercise equipment for classrooms. Martens uses a grant from Hanover School Division to cover the extra cost.

"It's good for all of us and we want to get more in our school, as we can afford it," he said.

Students at South Oaks use a white board to keep track of whose turn it is to ride the stationary bike. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

The stationary bike trend isn't unique to South Oaks in Manitoba. Bikes are also available at other Hanover School Division schools as well as some schools in Winnipeg.

Martens believes all classrooms across the province could benefit from the bikes.

"Whether [students] are tired and they need to wake up or whether they are really hyper, burn off some energy to settle down," he said.

"We're hearing teachers say, 'This is just another tool in my classroom.' It becomes part of the furniture. These days we need all the tools and all the expertise we can get to help kids learn."

For Mrs. Peters, along with helping students regulate their energy and focus on the material, she believes the bikes encourage more active habits.

"We have some high childhood obesity rates … I know it's helping" she said. "The bike, especially in winter, is so beneficial to just have a place to move around and get some of our pent-up energy out."