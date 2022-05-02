18 Manitoba municipalities under flood-related states of emergency

As the flood forecast worsens south of the border, more Manitoba municipalities have called local states of emergency following a wet weekend.

As of Monday, 18 municipalities have issued local states of emergency in response to local flooding and infrastructure failure, according to the provincial government.

Four days prior, just six communities had declared states of emergency.

The weekend brought heavy rainfall throughout the province, including an average of 40 to 50 millimetres in the Red River Basin, according to the province.

The flood forecast south of the border also worsened slightly.

The U.S. National Weather Service predicts the Red River crest at Pembina, N.D. to be 0.61 metres (two feet) below the record set in 1997, and slightly above 2009 levels, according to data released on Monday.

That crest is expected on May 9.

The following communities have issued local states of emergency:

RM of Cartier.

RM of Morris.

RM of Ritchot.

RM of Fisher.

RM of Montcalm.

City of Morden.

Town of Winnipeg Beach.

Municipality of Pembina.

Town of Arborg.

RM of Armstrong.

RM of Dufferin.

Municipality of Bifrost – Riverton.

RM of Headingley.

RM of Thompson.

RM of West Interlake.

RM of St. Laurent.

RM of Grahamdale.

The province's list doesn't include First Nations. Peguis First Nation and Fisher River Cree Nation in the Interlake have also declared states of emergency.