State of emergency declared in Manitoba's Whiteshell region

The province has declared a local state of emergency in eastern Manitoba, according to a news release from the department of environment, climate and parks.

Rapidly rising water levels have caused deteriorating and dangerous conditions in Whiteshell Provincial Park, as well as a significant threat to public safety, the release says.

People are being warned not to travel into the park area. Many highways are flooded, making travel conditions treacherous, the release adds.

Manitoba Parks ordered the evacuation of Whiteshell Provincial Park's Betula Lake area, including all cottage subdivisions, commercial area, group use, day use, recreational and picnic areas, playgrounds, trails and beaches.

Residents in areas near Betula Lake are advised to be prepared to evacuate due to rapidly rising water levels.

Parks Manitoba ordered the evacuation of Whiteshell Provincial Park’s Betula Lake area, including all cottage subdivisions on Friday. (Province of Manitoba)

Provincial parks staff is working closely with the Manitoba Conservation Officer Service and Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure, including the Emergency Measures Organization, to ensure the safety of the public, says the release.

Manitobans travelling to other provincial parks are reminded to carefully check and monitor conditions before visiting.

Park visitors are reminded to obey road and trail closures and not attempt to drive through flooded areas or across damaged bridges.

All park visitors can check Manitoba 511 for road closures and potential detours before travelling to parks.

All previously announced closures and advisories remain in effect. They can be viewed at the Manitoba Parks website.