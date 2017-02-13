Man in critical condition after Portage la Prairie shooting

A 22-year-old man was shot and transported to hospital in Winnipeg early Monday morning in critical condition.

RCMP were called to a home on 1st Street NW in Portage la Prairie at about 4:35 a.m, said Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

A man from Langruth, about 50 klilometres northwest of Portage la Prairie, was shot inside the residence, Courchaine said in a release.

STARS air ambulance spokesperson Deborah Tetley said the man was in critical condition when he was picked up in Portage la Prairie at around 4:30 a.m. and flown to Health Sciences Centre.

He remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

