Man in critical condition after Portage la Prairie shooting
STARS air ambulance flew a man who was in his early 20s and suffering from a gunshot wound from Portage la Prairie to Winnipeg early Monday morning.
Shooting victim flown from Portage la Prairie to Winnipeg where he remains in hospital, RCMP say
A 22-year-old man was shot and transported to hospital in Winnipeg early Monday morning in critical condition.
RCMP were called to a home on 1st Street NW in Portage la Prairie at about 4:35 a.m, said Cpl. Julie Courchaine.
A man from Langruth, about 50 klilometres northwest of Portage la Prairie, was shot inside the residence, Courchaine said in a release.
STARS air ambulance spokesperson Deborah Tetley said the man was in critical condition when he was picked up in Portage la Prairie at around 4:30 a.m. and flown to Health Sciences Centre.
He remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RCMP continue to investigate.
