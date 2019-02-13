STARS flies accident victim to hospital after T-bone collision near St. Pierre-Jolys
A woman was taken to hospital by helicopter in serious condition Tuesday night after a highway collision south of Winnipeg.
According to a spokesperson from STARS Air Ambulance, the crash happened approximately eight kilometres west of St. Pierre-Jolys, 51 km south of Winnipeg. The spokesperson said one vehicle T-boned the other while travelling at highway speeds on Provincial Road 205.
After being dispatched at about 6:30 p.m., a STARS helicopter transported a woman in her 40s in serious condition to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.
The STARS spokesperson said the other occupants of the vehicles were taken to hospital in St. Pierre-Jolys by local emergency services.
