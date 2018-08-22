Serious crash on Perimeter Highway snarls traffic

A two-vehicle crash on the south Perimeter Highway caused major traffic problems Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. A van and a truck, both heavily damaged, could be seen on the road while emergency crews worked.

The crash closed eastbound lanes of the Perimeter, causing traffic delays. Police advise drivers heading east to avoid the area.

Winnipeg police are investigating the crash. It's not yet clear whether anyone was injured, or what let to the crash.

STARS Air Ambulance was at crash site but did not take any injured people from the scene.